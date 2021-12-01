Mizzou visits Liberty

Missouri (4-3) vs. Liberty (3-3)

Liberty Arena, Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri and Liberty both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams are coming off of big home victories in their last game. Liberty earned a 73-61 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday, while Missouri got a 91-59 blowout win over Paul Quinn on Monday.

SENIOR STUDS: Liberty’s Darius McGhee, Keegan McDowell and Blake Preston have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BROWN: Kobe Brown has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also made 67.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Flames. Liberty has an assist on 32 of 68 field goals (47.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Missouri has assists on 38 of 78 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Liberty has held opposing teams to 56.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Atlantic Sun teams.

