MLB cancels winter meetings after locking out players

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s annual winter meetings have been canceled for the second straight year.

Major League Baseball announced the cancellation early Thursday following the start of the owners’ lockout of the Major League Baseball Players Association, the sport’s first work stoppage in 26 years.

All transactions involving major league players are being frozen.

This year’s meetings were to start Sunday in Orlando, Florida.

The Hall of Fame’s Golden Days and Early Baseball committees still intend to meet in Orlando to debate and vote on Hall candidates.

Last December’s winter meetings, scheduled for Dallas, were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

