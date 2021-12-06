Mobley, No. 16 USC host EKU

Eastern Kentucky (5-4) vs. No. 16 Southern California (8-0)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Jannson Williams and Eastern Kentucky will face Isaiah Mobley and No. 16 Southern California. The senior Williams is averaging 14 points over the last five games. Mobley, a junior, is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: Mobley has averaged 12.9 points and 9.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Trojans. Complementing Mobley is Boogie Ellis, who is maintaining an average of 14 points per game. The Colonels have been led by Williams, who is averaging 13.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.JUMPING FOR JANNSON: Williams has connected on 42.9 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 73.9 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Eastern Kentucky has scored 77.3 points per game and allowed 84.3 over its three-game road losing streak. Southern California has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 93.3 points while giving up 64.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Colonels have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Trojans. Southern California has 37 assists on 87 field goals (42.5 percent) across its previous three contests while Eastern Kentucky has assists on 48 of 78 field goals (61.5 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TROJANS: Southern California has held opposing teams to 35.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Trojans have held opposing shooters to 34.9 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.