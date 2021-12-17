On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mohammed Ben Sulayem succeeds Jean Todt as FIA president

The Associated Press
December 17, 2021 8:53 am
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — Mohammed Ben Sulayem was elected Friday as president of motorsports governing body FIA, replacing Jean Todt.

The 60-year-old Ben Sulayem is from the United Arab Emirates. He received more than 60% of the votes to defeat British rival Graham Stoker.

Todt was elected in 2009 and served the maximum three terms allowed.

Ben Sulayem is a 14-time Middle East Rally champion, and has been president of the Emirates Motorsports Organization since 2005.

Ben Sulayem congratulated Todt for his wok and said he is “committed to pursuing the important work and make motorsport and mobility take further steps forward.”

Elected on a four-year term, Ben Sulayem has pledged to double participation in the sport worldwide, and to boost diversity, inclusion and sustainable mobility.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|15 The 5th International Workshop on Big...
12|16 Tyndall AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

All American Run on Fort Bragg