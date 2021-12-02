Trending:
Molson carries James Madison over Eastern Mennonite 96-54

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 9:46 pm
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Takal Molson had 25 points and 11 rebounds as James Madison rolled past Eastern Mennonite 96-54 on Thursday night.

Vado Morse had 15 points for James Madison (7-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Alonzo Sule added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Hodge had six assists.

Landon Swingler had nine points for the Royals.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

