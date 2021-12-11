On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Molson scores 14 to send James Madison past Radford 79-70

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 10:18 pm
< a min read
      

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Takal Molson tossed in 14 points as James Madison topped Radford 79-70 on Saturday night.

Julien Wooden had 12 points for the Dukes (9-2), who picked up their fourth straight victory. Charles Falden and Alonzo Sule both scored 11.

Dravon Mangum and Camron McNeil both had 12 points to pace the Highlanders (4-6). Tai’Reon Joseph scored 11.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 NDIA BI - Introduction to IP in...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding