Mönchengladbach slumps to 4th successive Bundesliga loss

BERLIN (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp’s late saves ensured Borussia Mönchengladbach fell to a fourth consecutive Bundesliga loss on Wednesday.

Trapp stopped efforts from Matthias Ginter then Patrick Herrmann to secure a 3-2 win after a frenetic finale as Gladbach pushed for an equalizer against Frankfurt’s 10 men. Frankfurt moved up to seventh ahead of the 17th round’s late games.

Gladbach was hoping to bounce back after three heavy defeats in a row — the 4-1 loss to Cologne in the Rhine derby, a 6-0 thrashing at home from Freiburg, then another 4-1 defeat at Leipzig.

But it was clear that coach Adi Hütter’s team was feeling the strain, despite Florian Neuhaus scoring with the first chance of the game against Hütter’s former team in the sixth minute.

Rafael Borré equalized against the run of play in the 45th, set up on a counterattack by Sebastian Rode, who sent Jesper Lindström on his way down the right to cross for the unmarked Borré.

Lindström took advantage of more lax defending to make it 2-1 to Frankfurt in the 50th, four minutes before Ramy Bensebaini equalized from the penalty spot.

Daichi Kamada answered straight away with Frankfurt’s third as Gladbach’s defense remained fallible.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men when Brazilian defender Tuta was sent off with his second yellow card in the 70th. But Trapp and Frankfurt held on.

Borussia Dortmund was hosting last-place Greuther Fürth later, when Union Berlin was playing Freiburg, Bayer Leverkusen hosting Hoffenheim and Augsburg welcoming Leipzig.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.