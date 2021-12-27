Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Spalding 79, North Mecklenburg, N.C. 73
Southern Fulton, Pa. 48, Northern Garrett 45
Turkeyfoot Valley, Pa. 75, Hancock 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crisfield vs. Sussex Central, Del., ccd.
Glenelg CS vs. St. Georges Tech, Del., ccd.
Snow Hill vs. Laurel, Del., ccd.
