Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Spalding 79, North Mecklenburg, N.C. 73

Southern Fulton, Pa. 48, Northern Garrett 45

Turkeyfoot Valley, Pa. 75, Hancock 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crisfield vs. Sussex Central, Del., ccd.

Glenelg CS vs. St. Georges Tech, Del., ccd.

Snow Hill vs. Laurel, Del., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

