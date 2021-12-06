Trending:
Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 6, 2021 9:28 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bland County 71, Eastern Montgomery 36

Briar Woods 50, Freedom (South Riding) 49

Buckingham County 47, Bluestone 37

C.D. Hylton 67, Annandale 60

Douglas Freeman 52, Midlothian 30

E.C. Glass 50, Heritage-Lynchburg 37

Glenvar 64, Giles 41

Independence 62, Loudoun County 60

James River-Buchanan 86, GW-Danville 75

King George 51, Liberty-Bealeton 50

Lebanon 63, Grundy 46

Liberty Christian 78, Rustburg 46

Manor High School 82, Smithfield 51

Norfolk Academy 56, Greenbrier Christian 41

Portsmouth Christian 63, Summit Christian Academy 54

Roanoke Valley Christian 57, King’s Christian 25

Union 60, J.I. Burton 36

West Springfield 79, John R. Lewis 63

Woodgrove 54, James Wood 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

