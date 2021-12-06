Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 64, Auburn 55
Atlantic Shores Christian 51, Cape Henry Collegiate 30
Buffalo Gap 57, Covington 25
Catholic High School of Va Beach 72, Currituck County, N.C. 21
Charlottesville 48, Wilson Memorial 40
E.C. Glass 77, Heritage-Lynchburg 10
Grundy 46, Lebanon 43
Jefferson Forest 46, Brookville 36
Liberty-Bedford 55, Amherst County 36
Madison County 66, Culpeper 21
Midlothian 43, Douglas Freeman 30
Nansemond-Suffolk 70, Hickory 30
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, William Fleming 29
Staunton River 59, Bassett 17
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments