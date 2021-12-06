Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 6, 2021 9:28 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 64, Auburn 55

Atlantic Shores Christian 51, Cape Henry Collegiate 30

Buffalo Gap 57, Covington 25

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Catholic High School of Va Beach 72, Currituck County, N.C. 21

Charlottesville 48, Wilson Memorial 40

E.C. Glass 77, Heritage-Lynchburg 10

Grundy 46, Lebanon 43

Jefferson Forest 46, Brookville 36

Liberty-Bedford 55, Amherst County 36

Madison County 66, Culpeper 21

Midlothian 43, Douglas Freeman 30

        Read more: Sports News

Nansemond-Suffolk 70, Hickory 30

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, William Fleming 29

Staunton River 59, Bassett 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights