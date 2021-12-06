Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 64, Thomas Stone 19
Bohemia Manor 34, Tri-State Christian 20
Broadneck 43, Indian Creek 20
Catonsville 79, Woodlawn 19
Centennial 48, Oakland Mills 33
Edgewood 38, Kenwood 36
Harford Tech 59, Havre de Grace 33
John Carroll 45, Fallston 40
Marriotts Ridge 70, North County 47
Mountain Ridge 40, Allegany 38
Oakdale 44, Winters Mill 22
River Hill 56, Glenelg CS 36
Severna Park 33, Patterson Mill 24
Sparrows Point 43, Eastern Tech 25
Tome 39, North East 34
