Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 6, 2021 10:49 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 64, Thomas Stone 19

Bohemia Manor 34, Tri-State Christian 20

Broadneck 43, Indian Creek 20

Catonsville 79, Woodlawn 19

Centennial 48, Oakland Mills 33

Edgewood 38, Kenwood 36

Harford Tech 59, Havre de Grace 33

John Carroll 45, Fallston 40

Marriotts Ridge 70, North County 47

Mountain Ridge 40, Allegany 38

Oakdale 44, Winters Mill 22

River Hill 56, Glenelg CS 36

Severna Park 33, Patterson Mill 24

Sparrows Point 43, Eastern Tech 25

Tome 39, North East 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

