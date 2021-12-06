Trending:
Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 6, 2021 11:42 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany 58, Broadfording Christian Academy 46

Archbishop Curley 64, C. Milton Wright 43

Centennial 67, Oakland Mills 51

Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 45, Crofton 44

Fallston 56, Bel Air 52

Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 57, Salisbury Christian School 47

Hammond 65, Winters Mill 44

Kenwood 58, Edgewood 43

La Plata 66, Northern – Cal 55

Marriotts Ridge 95, North County 50

New Town 60, McDonogh School 43

North Point 73, St. Charles 62

Randallstown 74, Coppin Academy 55

Reservoir 58, Laurel 48

Towson 62, Hereford 57

Tri-State Christian 60, Bohemia Manor 32

Woodlawn 50, Catonsville 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

