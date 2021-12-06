Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany 58, Broadfording Christian Academy 46
Archbishop Curley 64, C. Milton Wright 43
Centennial 67, Oakland Mills 51
Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 45, Crofton 44
Fallston 56, Bel Air 52
Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 57, Salisbury Christian School 47
Hammond 65, Winters Mill 44
Kenwood 58, Edgewood 43
La Plata 66, Northern – Cal 55
Marriotts Ridge 95, North County 50
New Town 60, McDonogh School 43
North Point 73, St. Charles 62
Randallstown 74, Coppin Academy 55
Reservoir 58, Laurel 48
Towson 62, Hereford 57
Tri-State Christian 60, Bohemia Manor 32
Woodlawn 50, Catonsville 49
