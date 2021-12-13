Monday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
December 13, 2021 8:46 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bohemia Manor 53, Perryville 28

Cambridge/SD 68, North Dorchester 7

Harford Tech 41, North East 19

Harwood Southern 73, Northeast – AA 22

James M. Bennett 38, Col. Richardson 25

Liberty 63, Mt. De Sales Academy 24

North Point 60, Arundel 52

Queen Annes County 52, Easton 48

South River 57, Severna Park 13

Tome 66, Rising Sun 48

Westminster 38, Catonsville 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

