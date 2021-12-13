Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bohemia Manor 53, Perryville 28
Cambridge/SD 68, North Dorchester 7
Harford Tech 41, North East 19
Harwood Southern 73, Northeast – AA 22
James M. Bennett 38, Col. Richardson 25
Liberty 63, Mt. De Sales Academy 24
North Point 60, Arundel 52
Queen Annes County 52, Easton 48
South River 57, Severna Park 13
Tome 66, Rising Sun 48
Westminster 38, Catonsville 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
