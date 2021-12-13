Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore City College 66, Broadneck 59
Benjamin Franklin High School 51, Baltimore Chesapeake 37
Cambridge/SD 72, North Dorchester 68
Col. Richardson 64, James M. Bennett 58
Harwood Southern 75, Northeast – AA 65
Hereford 58, Manchester Valley 44
Kent County 58, North Caroline 46
Old Mill 50, Crofton 38
Parkville 63, Edgewood 52
Queen Annes County 53, Easton 50
Severna Park 58, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 42
Stephen Decatur 47, Washington 38
Thomas Stone 60, Lackey 45
Westminster 38, Catonsville 37
Wicomico 86, Snow Hill 61
