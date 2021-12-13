Trending:
Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 13, 2021 8:46 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore City College 66, Broadneck 59

Benjamin Franklin High School 51, Baltimore Chesapeake 37

Cambridge/SD 72, North Dorchester 68

Col. Richardson 64, James M. Bennett 58

Harwood Southern 75, Northeast – AA 65

Hereford 58, Manchester Valley 44

Kent County 58, North Caroline 46

Old Mill 50, Crofton 38

Parkville 63, Edgewood 52

Queen Annes County 53, Easton 50

Severna Park 58, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 42

Stephen Decatur 47, Washington 38

Thomas Stone 60, Lackey 45

Westminster 38, Catonsville 37

Wicomico 86, Snow Hill 61

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

