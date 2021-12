GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop McNamara 62, Grandview, Colo. 47

Bohemia Manor 28, Elkton 24

Edgewood 67, Dundalk 24

Nandua, Va. 42, Pocomoke 39

Old Mill 54, Severna Park 34

Wicomico 41, Snow Hill 11

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.