Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 57, Liberty-Bedford 33
Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Beach Homeschool 16
Deep Creek 64, First Colonial 62
East Hardy, W.Va. 65, Legacy Christian Academy 42
Eastside 66, Hazard, Ky. 20
Grundy 66, Tazewell 51
Highland Springs 51, Meadowbrook 36
Lake Braddock 77, Oakton 69
Lord Botetourt 51, Floyd County 45
Massaponax 50, West Springfield 31
Nandua 42, Pocomoke, Md. 39
Ocean Lakes 64, Green Run 55
Park View-Sterling 39, Annandale 26
Richlands 31, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 17
Riverheads 67, Bath County 14
Sherando 53, Musselman, W.Va. 44
Union 51, Twin Springs 29
Western Branch 62, Churchland 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bland County vs. Rural Retreat, ppd.
Gainesville vs. John Champe, ccd.
Giles vs. Narrows, ppd.
