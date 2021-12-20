Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 20, 2021 9:36 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 57, Liberty-Bedford 33

Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Beach Homeschool 16

Deep Creek 64, First Colonial 62

East Hardy, W.Va. 65, Legacy Christian Academy 42

Eastside 66, Hazard, Ky. 20

Grundy 66, Tazewell 51

Highland Springs 51, Meadowbrook 36

Lake Braddock 77, Oakton 69

Lord Botetourt 51, Floyd County 45

Massaponax 50, West Springfield 31

Nandua 42, Pocomoke, Md. 39

Ocean Lakes 64, Green Run 55

        Read more: Sports News

Park View-Sterling 39, Annandale 26

Richlands 31, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 17

Riverheads 67, Bath County 14

Sherando 53, Musselman, W.Va. 44

Union 51, Twin Springs 29

Western Branch 62, Churchland 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Bland County vs. Rural Retreat, ppd.

Gainesville vs. John Champe, ccd.

Giles vs. Narrows, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|20 How To: Service Cloud: Import External...
12|20 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors transport a torpedo on the fantail of USS Benfold (DDG 65) in the Philippine Sea