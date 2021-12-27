Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Floyd County 47, William Byrd 44
Glenvar 50, Magna Vista 49
Honaker 80, Castlewood 16
Martinsville 42, Eden Morehead, N.C. 32
Page County 42, Orange County 29
Sherando 44, Buffalo Gap 30
Skyline 44, East Hardy, W.Va. 34
Staunton River 69, Salem 26
Strasburg 54, Broadway 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments