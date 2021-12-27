Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 27, 2021 11:00 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Floyd County 47, William Byrd 44

Glenvar 50, Magna Vista 49

Honaker 80, Castlewood 16

Martinsville 42, Eden Morehead, N.C. 32

Page County 42, Orange County 29

Sherando 44, Buffalo Gap 30

Skyline 44, East Hardy, W.Va. 34

Staunton River 69, Salem 26

Strasburg 54, Broadway 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|28 Dashboard in a Day - Orion Systems...
12|28 Moving Beyond Passwords to Delight and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Pre-Press Manager Francine "Renee" Rosa retires after 37 years of service