Monday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated LB Jacob Phillips to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed TE Stephen Carlson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated LB Robert Spillane from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Tuzar Skipper to the practice squad. Designated WRs Julio Jones and Racey McMath and S Dane Cruikshank to return from injured reserve to practice. Released OLB John Simon from the active roster. Designated TE Austin Fort to return from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list to practice.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled Ds Jack Ahcan and John Moore fro Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Reassigned RW Dmitry Zavgorodniy from Stockton (AHL) to HC Sochi (KHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dan Renouf from Grand Rapids (AHL). Assigned F Seth Barton to Grand Rapids. Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher to Toledo (ECHL) and G Victor Brattstrom to Grand Rapids.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Olli Juolevi from Charlotte (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Mason Shaw from Iowa (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Lauren Dauphin from Laval (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Matt Luff and D Ben Harpur from Milwaukee (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Travis Hamonic from Abbotsford (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL – Suspended Grand Rapids’ D Luke Witkowski two games as a consequence of a charging incident in a game against Rockford on Dec. 4.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released LW Liam Pecararo from player tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired F Benjamin Tardif and F Trey Bradley.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G Carlos Coronel to a three-year contract with an option for 2025.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Signed Ds Teirna Davidson, Casey Krueger, G Alyssa Naeher to two-year contracts. Signed F Mallory Pugh to a two-year contract with an option for 2024.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired a 2022 NWSL first round draft selection, a 2023 third round pick and allocation money from NJ/NY Gotham in trade for the rights to G Ashlyn Harris and D Ali Krieger.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Traded D Mary Alice Vignola to the Angel City expansion team for allocation money and allocated player protection.

COLLEGE

ROWAN — Announced the retirement of assistant head football coach Tom Doddy.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.