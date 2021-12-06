Monday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated LB Jacob Phillips to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed TE Stephen Carlson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated LB Robert Spillane from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Tuzar Skipper to the practice squad. Designated WRs Julio Jones and Racey McMath and S Dane Cruikshank to return from injured reserve to practice. Released OLB John Simon from the active roster. Designated TE Austin Fort to return from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list to practice.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled Ds Jack Ahcan and John Moore fro Providence (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from Rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Reassigned RW Dmitry Zavgorodniy from Stockton (AHL) to HC Sochi (KHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dan Renouf from Grand Rapids (AHL). Assigned F Seth Barton to Grand Rapids. Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher to Toledo (ECHL) and G Victor Brattstrom to Grand Rapids.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Olli Juolevi from Charlotte (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Mason Shaw from Iowa (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Lauren Dauphin from Laval (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Matt Luff and D Ben Harpur from Milwaukee (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Travis Hamonic from Abbotsford (AHL).
AHL – Suspended Grand Rapids’ D Luke Witkowski two games as a consequence of a charging incident in a game against Rockford on Dec. 4.
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released LW Liam Pecararo from player tryout contract (PTO).
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired F Benjamin Tardif and F Trey Bradley.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G Carlos Coronel to a three-year contract with an option for 2025.
|National Women’s Soccer League
CHICAGO RED STARS — Signed Ds Teirna Davidson, Casey Krueger, G Alyssa Naeher to two-year contracts. Signed F Mallory Pugh to a two-year contract with an option for 2024.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired a 2022 NWSL first round draft selection, a 2023 third round pick and allocation money from NJ/NY Gotham in trade for the rights to G Ashlyn Harris and D Ali Krieger.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Traded D Mary Alice Vignola to the Angel City expansion team for allocation money and allocated player protection.
ROWAN — Announced the retirement of assistant head football coach Tom Doddy.
