Monday’s Transactions

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Traded C Andres Regnault to New York for RHP Tanner Kiest and OF Milton Smith, Jr.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Jay Alvarez and OF Jack Harris.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Acquired INF Tucker Nathans from Southern Maryland (Atlantic League).

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed INF Kevin Rolon.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Dan Kubiak.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Announced the team and head coach Sandy Brondello have mutually agreed to part ways and her contract, which expired after the 2021 season, will not be renewed.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated TE Hayden Hurst to return from injured reserve. Waived TE Parker Hesse and P Dustin Colquitt.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed LB A.J. Klein on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DT Eli Ankou and LB Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad to the active roster.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Designated OL Cameron Erving to return from injured reserve. Placed OL Trent Scott on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Jacques Patrick to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated LB Jacob Phillips to return from injured reserve. Placed TE Stephen Carlson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released DE Breeland Speaks from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed C Evan Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed QB Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed QB James Morgan to the practice squad. Released WR Isaiah McKoy from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed RB Jalen Richard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed WR Keenan Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated LB Jamie Collins off injured reserve. Promoted DL Daniel Ekuale and DB Sean Davis from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed DL Cameron Jordan on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DT Malcolm Roach to return from injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Natrell Jamerson to the practice squad. Placed G Wes Martin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed K Eddy Pineiro. Released K Alex Kessman. Placed LB Blake Cashman on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated LB Robert Spillane from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Austin Mack and LB Curtis Robinson to the practice squad. Released WR Devin Funchess and LB Justin March from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEEERS — Placed LS Zach Triner on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Tuzar Skipper to the practice squad. Designated WRs Julio Jones and Racey McMath and S Dane Cruikshank to return from injured reserve. Released OLB John Simon from the active roster. Activated TE Austin Fort from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Winnipeg D Neal Pionk for two games without pay for kneeing D Rasmus Sandin during a game against Toronto on Dec. 5.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled Ds Jack Ahcan and John Moore from Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Reassigned RW Dmitry Zavgorodniy from Stockton (AHL) to HC Sochi (KHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dan Renouf from Grand Rapids (AHL). Assigned F Seth Barton to Grand Rapids. Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher to Toledo (ECHL) and G Victor Brattstrom to Grand Rapids.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Olli Juolevi from Charlotte (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Mason Shaw from Iowa (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Lauren Dauphin from Laval (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Matt Luff and D Ben Harpur from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D Christian Jaros from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Returned C Connor Bunnaman to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Recalled LW Max Willman from Lehigh Valley.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Travis Hamonic from Abbotsford (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL – Suspended Grand Rapids D Luke Witkowski two games as a consequence of a charging incident in a game against Rockford on Dec. 4.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released LW Liam Pecararo from a player tryout contract (PTO) and returned to Greenville (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Loaned Fs Benjamin Tardif and F Trey Bradley to Utah (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Recalled F Kris Bennett from Iowa (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled F Peter Abbandondonato from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled D Dylan Blujus from Florida (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled G Mat Robson from Cincinnati (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Florida C John McCarron for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for spearing during a game against Trois-Rivieres on Dec. 4. Suspended Florida RW Nathan Perkovich for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for his game misconduct for aggressor under Rule ‥46.2 during a game against Trois-Rivieres on Dec. 4.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Loaned D Wyatt Ege and F Patrick Polino to Providence (AHL).

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned D Matt Murphy to Providence (AHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned D Christian Kasastul to Ontario (AHL). Loaned D Frank Hora to Syracuse (AHL).

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released G Lukas Richardson as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Jake Smith.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Placed D Mathieu Gagnon and F Louick Marcotte on injured reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed G Corbin Kaczperski. Released G Joey Spagnoli as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MONTREAL — Acquired D Gabriele Corbo on loan from Bologna FC (Serie E).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G Carlos Coronel to a three-year contract with an option for 2025.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Signed Ds Teirna Davidson, Casey Krueger, G Alyssa Naeher to two-year contracts. Signed F Mallory Pugh to a two-year contract with an option for 2024.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired a 2022 NWSL first round draft selection, a 2023 third round pick and allocation money from NJ/NY Gotham in trade for the rights to G Ashlyn Harris and D Ali Krieger.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Traded D Mary Alice Vignola to the Angel City expansion team for allocation money and allocated player protection.

COLLEGE

ROWAN — Announced the retirement of assistant head football coach Tom Doddy.

