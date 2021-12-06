Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Traded C Andres Regnault to New York for RHP Tanner Kiest and OF Milton Smith, Jr.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Jay Alvarez and OF Jack Harris.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Acquired INF Tucker Nathans from Southern Maryland (Atlantic League).
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed INF Kevin Rolon.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Dan Kubiak.
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
PHOENIX MERCURY — Announced the team and head coach Sandy Brondello have mutually agreed to part ways and her contract, which expired after the 2021 season, will not be renewed.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated TE Hayden Hurst to return from injured reserve. Waived TE Parker Hesse and P Dustin Colquitt.
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed LB A.J. Klein on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DT Eli Ankou and LB Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad to the active roster.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Designated OL Cameron Erving to return from injured reserve. Placed OL Trent Scott on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Jacques Patrick to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated LB Jacob Phillips to return from injured reserve. Placed TE Stephen Carlson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released DE Breeland Speaks from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed C Evan Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed QB Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed QB James Morgan to the practice squad. Released WR Isaiah McKoy from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed RB Jalen Richard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed WR Keenan Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated LB Jamie Collins off injured reserve. Promoted DL Daniel Ekuale and DB Sean Davis from the practice squad to the active roster.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed DL Cameron Jordan on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DT Malcolm Roach to return from injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Natrell Jamerson to the practice squad. Placed G Wes Martin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed K Eddy Pineiro. Released K Alex Kessman. Placed LB Blake Cashman on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated LB Robert Spillane from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Austin Mack and LB Curtis Robinson to the practice squad. Released WR Devin Funchess and LB Justin March from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEEERS — Placed LS Zach Triner on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Tuzar Skipper to the practice squad. Designated WRs Julio Jones and Racey McMath and S Dane Cruikshank to return from injured reserve. Released OLB John Simon from the active roster. Activated TE Austin Fort from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Winnipeg D Neal Pionk for two games without pay for kneeing D Rasmus Sandin during a game against Toronto on Dec. 5.
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled Ds Jack Ahcan and John Moore from Providence (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from Rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Reassigned RW Dmitry Zavgorodniy from Stockton (AHL) to HC Sochi (KHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dan Renouf from Grand Rapids (AHL). Assigned F Seth Barton to Grand Rapids. Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher to Toledo (ECHL) and G Victor Brattstrom to Grand Rapids.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Olli Juolevi from Charlotte (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Mason Shaw from Iowa (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Lauren Dauphin from Laval (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Matt Luff and D Ben Harpur from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D Christian Jaros from injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Returned C Connor Bunnaman to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Recalled LW Max Willman from Lehigh Valley.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Travis Hamonic from Abbotsford (AHL).
AHL – Suspended Grand Rapids D Luke Witkowski two games as a consequence of a charging incident in a game against Rockford on Dec. 4.
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released LW Liam Pecararo from a player tryout contract (PTO) and returned to Greenville (ECHL).
COLORADO EAGLES — Loaned Fs Benjamin Tardif and F Trey Bradley to Utah (ECHL).
IOWA WILD — Recalled F Kris Bennett from Iowa (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled F Peter Abbandondonato from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled D Dylan Blujus from Florida (ECHL).
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled G Mat Robson from Cincinnati (ECHL).
ECHL — Suspended Florida C John McCarron for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for spearing during a game against Trois-Rivieres on Dec. 4. Suspended Florida RW Nathan Perkovich for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for his game misconduct for aggressor under Rule ‥46.2 during a game against Trois-Rivieres on Dec. 4.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Loaned D Wyatt Ege and F Patrick Polino to Providence (AHL).
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned D Matt Murphy to Providence (AHL).
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned D Christian Kasastul to Ontario (AHL). Loaned D Frank Hora to Syracuse (AHL).
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released G Lukas Richardson as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Jake Smith.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Placed D Mathieu Gagnon and F Louick Marcotte on injured reserve.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed G Corbin Kaczperski. Released G Joey Spagnoli as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MONTREAL — Acquired D Gabriele Corbo on loan from Bologna FC (Serie E).
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G Carlos Coronel to a three-year contract with an option for 2025.
|National Women’s Soccer League
CHICAGO RED STARS — Signed Ds Teirna Davidson, Casey Krueger, G Alyssa Naeher to two-year contracts. Signed F Mallory Pugh to a two-year contract with an option for 2024.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired a 2022 NWSL first round draft selection, a 2023 third round pick and allocation money from NJ/NY Gotham in trade for the rights to G Ashlyn Harris and D Ali Krieger.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Traded D Mary Alice Vignola to the Angel City expansion team for allocation money and allocated player protection.
ROWAN — Announced the retirement of assistant head football coach Tom Doddy.
