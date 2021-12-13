Monday’s Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Announced Worcester (Triple-A East) staff changes: Chad Tracy manager, Jose David Flores bench coach and Mike Montville assistant hitting coach.
CHICAGO CUBS — Named Johnny Washington assistant hitting coach.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB DeAndre Houston-Carson on injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed LB Clay Johnston on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned G Luke Dostal and C Vinni Lettieri to San Diego (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned RW Matt Luff and C Michael McCarron to Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Marian Studenic and D Kevin Bahl from Utica (AHL). Placed D Christian Jaros on COVID-19 protocol.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned F Luke Henman from Allen (ECHL) to Charlotte (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned G Hugo Alnefelt from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned D Giovanni Vallati and G Jet Greaves to Kalamazoo (ECHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released D Randy Gazzola from a player tryout contract (PTO) and returned to Toledo (ECHL).
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled LW Lukas Craggs from Cincinnati (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled RW Chad Yetman from Indy (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled G Francis Marotte from Allen (ECHL).
ECHL — Named Tara Schwinn office manager/marketing assistant.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released G Joe Murdaca .
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Acquired F Conor Landrigan.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
SPORTING KC — Re-signed G Kendall McIntosh to a one-year contract with an option for 2023.
|National Women’s Soccer League
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC — Signed F Alex Morgan.
<
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments