Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Announced Worcester (Triple-A East) staff changes: Chad Tracy manager, Jose David Flores bench coach and Mike Montville assistant hitting coach.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Johnny Washington assistant hitting coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB DeAndre Houston-Carson on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed LB Clay Johnston on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned G Luke Dostal and C Vinni Lettieri to San Diego (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned RW Matt Luff and C Michael McCarron to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Marian Studenic and D Kevin Bahl from Utica (AHL). Placed D Christian Jaros on COVID-19 protocol.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned F Luke Henman from Allen (ECHL) to Charlotte (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned G Hugo Alnefelt from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned D Giovanni Vallati and G Jet Greaves to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released D Randy Gazzola from a player tryout contract (PTO) and returned to Toledo (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled LW Lukas Craggs from Cincinnati (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled RW Chad Yetman from Indy (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled G Francis Marotte from Allen (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Named Tara Schwinn office manager/marketing assistant.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released G Joe Murdaca .

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Acquired F Conor Landrigan.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SPORTING KC — Re-signed G Kendall McIntosh to a one-year contract with an option for 2023.

National Women’s Soccer League

SAN DIEGO WAVE FC — Signed F Alex Morgan.

