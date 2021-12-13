On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
December 13, 2021 3:03 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Announced Worcester (Triple-A East) staff changes: Chad Tracy manager, Jose David Flores bench coach and Mike Montville assistant hitting coach.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Johnny Washington assistant hitting coach.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB DeAndre Houston-Carson on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed LB Clay Johnston on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned G Luke Dostal and C Vinni Lettieri to San Diego (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned RW Matt Luff and C Michael McCarron to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Marian Studenic and D Kevin Bahl from Utica (AHL). Placed D Christian Jaros on COVID-19 protocol.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned F Luke Henman from Allen (ECHL) to Charlotte (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned G Hugo Alnefelt from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned D Giovanni Vallati and G Jet Greaves to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released D Randy Gazzola from a player tryout contract (PTO) and returned to Toledo (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled LW Lukas Craggs from Cincinnati (ECHL).

        Read more: Sports News

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled RW Chad Yetman from Indy (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled G Francis Marotte from Allen (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Named Tara Schwinn office manager/marketing assistant.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released G Joe Murdaca .

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Acquired F Conor Landrigan.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

SPORTING KC — Re-signed G Kendall McIntosh to a one-year contract with an option for 2023.

National Women’s Soccer League

SAN DIEGO WAVE FC — Signed F Alex Morgan.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 NDIA BI - Introduction to IP in...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hyakuri ATR 2021: Cowboys Touchdown