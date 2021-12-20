Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Peter Fatse hitting coach, Luis Ortiz assistant hitting coach, interpreter, Ben Rosenthal assistant hitting coach, Ramon Vazquez first base coach, Andy Fox major league field coordinator and Mike Brenly major league staff assistant.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Alfonzo McKinnie to a second 10-day contract.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Theo Pinson to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated S John Johnson III from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted CBs Brian Allen, Herb Miller, G Hjalte Froholdt, DE Joe Jackson, RB John Kelly and Ss Jovante Moffatt and Tedric Thompson from the practice squad to the active roster.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted RB Craig Reynolds from the practice squad to the active roster.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed CB Nate Hobbs on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated OL Bobby Evans, LB Troy Reeder and OT Tremayne Anchrum off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Duke Johnson to the active roster. Activated WR Jaylen Waddle and RB Phillip Lindsay from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated DT Matt Ioannidis off the reserve/COVID-19 lsit. Placed OT Brandon Scherff on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Released D Jason Demers.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Victor Brattstrom from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL). Returned LW Taro Hirose to Grand Rapids. Reassigned Fs Riley Barber, Kyle Criscuolo and G Calvin Pickard to Grand Rapids.

EDMONTON OILERS — Returned RWs Seth Griffith and Cooper Marody to Bakersfield (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Quinton Byfield, F Samuel Fagemo and C Alex Turcotte from Ontario (AHL). Returned Ds Sean Durzi, Jacob Moverare and Christian Wolanin to Ontario.

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Mason Shaw from Iowa (AHL). Placed D Jared Spurgeon on injured reserve.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled C Chase De Leo from Utica (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Devin Cooley from Florida (ECHL) to Milwaukee (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled RW Klim Kostin from Springfield (AHL). Returned C Matthew Peca and LW Alexey Toropchenko to Springfield.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned D Carl Dahlstrom to Toronto (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-assigned Fs Brett Leason and Beck Malenstyn to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Released D Darren Brady.

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled RW Paul Thompson from Worcester (ECHL).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released LW Liam Pecararo and F Max Zimmer from player tryout contracts (PTO). Recalled F Jake Gaudet from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Returned G Parker Gahagen to Florida (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Acquired C Jasper Weatherby.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Returned D Nick Albano, C Jacob Hayhurst and LW Nolan Vesey to Worcester (ECHL).

East Coast hockey League

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Loaned F Max Humitz to Grand Rapids (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed MF Ethan Finlay to a two-year contract.

SPORTING KC — Signed D Ben Sweat to a two-year contract with an option for 2024.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Re-signed C Estelle Johnson to a one-year contract with an option for 2023.

WASHINTON SPIRIT — Named Kris Ward permanent head coach.

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Named Robert Earnshaw assistant coach.

