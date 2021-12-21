Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with manager Mark Kotsay on a three-year contract with an option for 2025.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — signed F Justin Anderson and C Luke Kornet to 10-day contracts.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed Gs Matt Mooney and Damyean Dotson to 10-day contracts.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed D Freddie Gillespie and G Tim Frazier to 10-day contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated CB Duke Shelley from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Da’Shawn Hand to the practice squad. Released CB Darqueze Dennard from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated OLB Von Miller, RB Jake Funk, LBs Travin Howard and Christian Rozeboom from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DBs Grant Haley and Damarious Randall from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Placed Fs Semgus Girgensons and Jeff Skinner in COVID-19 protocol.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Riley Tufte and D Thomas Harley to Texas (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned C Alex Turcotte and F Samuel Fagemo to Ontario (AHL). Recalled Ds Sean Durzi and Christian Wolanin from Ontario.

MINNESOTA WILD — Returned D Kevin Czuczman and LW Mason Shaw to Iowa (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Gerry Mayhew from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Andrej Sustyr from Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled RW Breee Leason from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned G Hunter Shepard from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey.

American Hockey League

HERSHEY BEARS — Acquired C Christopher Brown.

SAN DIEGO BARRACUDA — Released RW Sean Josling from a player tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Owen Robinson and D Nolan Valleau to standard player contracts. Acquired G Craig Levasseur as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

WHEELING NAILERS — Released F Nate Boomhower from standard player contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SPORTING KC — Signed MF Uri Rosell to a two-year contract with an option for 2024.

USL Championship

INDY ELEVEN — Signed MF Sam Brown to a contract.

