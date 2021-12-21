Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Michael Feliz, Zack Kelly, OFs Bob Refsnyder and Christin Stewart on minor league contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with manager Mark Kotsay on a three-year contract with an option for 2025.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — signed F Justin Anderson and C Luke Kornet to 10-day contracts.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed F Moses Wright to a 10-day contract.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Chris Silva and G Rayjon Tucker to 10-day contracts.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed G Jared Harper to a two-way contract.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed Gs Matt Mooney and Damyean Dotson to 10-day contracts.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed D Freddie Gillespie and G Tim Frazier to 10-day contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Joe Walker to the active roster. Released TE David Wells from the practice squad. Re-signed LB Nate Hall to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated CB Cornell Armstrong and LB Quinton Bell from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed S Shawn Williams to the active roster. Signed WR Chad Hansen to the practice squad. Released CB Will Sunderland from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OLB Pernell McPhee on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed CB Daryl Worley to the practice squad. Placed DB Kevin Toliver on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Binjimen Victor from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed WR Cole Beasley on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OL Evin Ksiezarczyk to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB A.J. Bouye on injured reserve. Claimed DE Azur Kamara off waivers from Dallas. Released RB Jacques Patrick from the practice squad. Waived OT Matt Kaskey from injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated CB Duke Shelley from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed LB Joe Bachie on injured reserve. Signed LB Keandre Jones to the active roster. Signed LB Tegray Scales to the practice squad. Activated LB Clay Johnston from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DE Takk McKinley on injured reserve. Signed DE Porter Gustin to the active roster. Released TE Nick Guggemos and WR Alexander Hollins from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DL Jaleel Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DLs Xavier Williams and Ron’Dell Carter. Signed LB Josh Watson to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Da’Shawn Hand to the practice squad. Released CB Darqueze Dennard from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed RB Carlos Hyde and S Rayshawn Jenkins on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed WR Tyreek Hill, CB Rashad Fenton and TE Blake Bell on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed QB Chase Daniel and DE Joe Gaziano on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated OLB Von Miller, RB Jake Funk, LBs Travin Howard and Christian Rozeboom from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DBs Grant Haley and Damarious Randall from the practice squad to the active roster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated WR Dede Westbrook from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DE Danielle Hunter from injured reserve. Signed OL Dakota Dozier to the active roster.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed TE Ryan Griffin on injured reserve. Placed OL Alijah Vera-Tucker and CB Michael Carter on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated QB Mike White from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed S Will Parks off waivers from Miami. Signed OL Isaiah Williams and DL Freedom Akinmoladun to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted DT Myles Adams, RB Josh Johnson, S Josh Jones and WR Cody Thompson from the practice squad to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed WR Chris Godwin and DL Pat O’Connor on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated CB Sammis Reyes and DT Tim Settle from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted RB Alex Armah, LB De’Jon Harris, QB Kyle Shurmur and T David Steinmetz from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed RB J.D. McKissic on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Placed Fs Semgus Girgensons and Jeff Skinner in COVID-19 protocol.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Returned RW Brett Connolly to Rockford (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Riley Tufte and D Thomas Harley to Texas (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned C Alex Turcotte and F Samuel Fagemo to Ontario (AHL). Recalled Ds Sean Durzi and Christian Wolanin from Ontario.

MINNESOTA WILD — Returned D Kevin Czuczman and LW Mason Shaw to Iowa (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Gerry Mayhew from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Andrej Sustyr from Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled RW Brett Leason from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned G Hunter Shepard from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey. Returned LW Joe Snively to Hershey.

American Hockey League

HERSHEY BEARS — Acquired C Christopher Brown.

SAN DIEGO BARRACUDA — Released RW Sean Josling from a player tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Indy D Jordan Schneider for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for slashing in a game against Kalamazoo on Dec. 19.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Traded F Anthony Gagnon to Reading.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Owen Robinson and D Nolan Valleau to standard player contracts. Acquired G Craig Levasseur as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

WHEELING NAILERS — Released F Nate Boomhower from standard player contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CHARLOTTE FC — Signed MF Alan Franco to a one-year contract pending receipt of a P-1 visa and am internal transfer certificate.

SPORTING KC — Signed MF Uri Rosell to a two-year contract with an option for 2024.

USL Championship

INDY ELEVEN — Signed MF Sam Brown to a contract.

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL — Named Pat White pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

