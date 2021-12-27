Monday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
December 27, 2021 5:01 pm
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Chaundee Brown Jr. to a 10-day contract.

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Langston Galloway to a 10-day contract.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Keifer Sykes to a rest of season contract.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F Xavier Sneed to a 10-day contract.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Hassani Gravett and F Admiral Schofield to 20-day contracts.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Emanuel Terry to a 10-day contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Jordan Goodwin to 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated OL Rodney Hudson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Re-signed DL Matt Dickerson to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed LBs Brandon Copeland , Dorian Etheridge, WR Tajae Sharpe and OLB James Vaughters on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated CB Jimmy Smith, OLB Pernell McPhee and OL Jaylon Moore from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Tony Jefferson on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released OL Adrian Ealy from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DEs Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes, LB Shaq Thompson, DTs Daviyon Nix, Phil Hoskins and DB Matt Paradis on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated QB Matt Barkley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived K Alex Kessman from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated WR Allen Robinson, CB Jaylon Johnson, S Tashaun Gipson, TE Jesse James and RB Ryan Nall from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed QB Brandon Allen and CB Darious Phillips on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Austin Calitro to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated DE Jadeveon Clowney, G Drew Forbes, S Ronnie Harrison Jr., CB Troy Hill, RB Kareem Hunt, DT Malik McDowell, T Jedrick Wills Jr. and LB Mack Wilson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB elijah Lee on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated QB Jared Goff from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Josh Reynolds on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Steven Montez to the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated S Nate Meadors from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed G Ben Braden, LBs Tipa Galeai, Ty Summers and WR Amari Todgers on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DL R.J. McIntosh on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 lsit.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed RB David Johnson and LB Neville Hewitt on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Paul Quessenberry on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Jahleel Addae, CB T.J. Carrie, LB Malik Jefferson, RB Marlon Mack and T Braden Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Chris Wilcox on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed RB James Robinson on injured reserve. Placed TEs Dan Arnold, Luke Farrell, Chris Manhertz, DTs Malcolm Brown, DaVon Hamilton, DE/OLBs K’Lavon Chaisson, Lerentee McCray and OLs Andrew Norwell and Jared Hocker on the reserve/COVID-19 lsit. claimed LB Jamir Jones and RB Mekhi Sargent off waivers from Los Angeles Rams.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed DB Chris Harris Jr, CB Michael Davis, Ss Nasir Adderley, Alohi Gilman, EDGE Emeke Egbule, OL Senio Kelemete and DL Andrew Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted Ts Roderick Johnson, Adam Pankey and RB Jordan Scarlett from the practice squad to the active roster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed G Olisaemeka Udoh on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DL Ethan Westbrooks and LB Justin March-Lillard.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OL Matt Peart on injured reserve. Placed DB Julian Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released C Evan Boehm from the practice squad. Placed DB Ka’dar Hollman on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed DE Derek Barnett, CB Andre Chachere and DE Tarron Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Noah Togiai on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed DE L.J. Collier on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated TE Ryan Izzo from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WR Breshad Perriman from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Mike Evans on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated G Rodger Saffold and DB Elijah Molden from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OLB Bud Dupree, CB Caleb Farley, WR Julio Jones, DB Buster Skrine and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OL Cedric Ogbuehi to the practice squad. Released DB Nate Brooks from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated LB Cole Holcomb, C Tyler Larsen and G Brandon Scherff from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed C Tyler larsen on injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Jan Jenik from Tucson (AHL). Designated C Blake Speers, G Josef Korenar, Ds Vladislav Kolychonok, Cam Crotty and LWs Michael Carcone and Bokondji Imama for assignment with taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled G Collin Delia from Rockford (AHL). Designated RW Brett Connolly for assignment with taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Hunter Miska, LW Mikhail Maltsev, G Trent Miner and RW Callahan Burke from Colorado (AHL) to the taxi squad. Returned D Jordan Gross to Colorado.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated Cs Tyler Sikura and josh Cunne for assignment with taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Placed F Roope Hintz and D Esa Lindell on COVID-19 protocol.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned F Riley Barber, Ds Dan Renouf, Luke Witkowski and G Victor Brattstrom from Grand Rapids to the taxi squad.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled G Spencer Knight from Charlotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned RW Martin Frk and D Jacob Moverare from Ontario (AHL) to the taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Ressigned LW Brandon Baddock, D Gianni Fairbrother, C Cameron Hillis and G Michael McNiven from Laval (AHL) to the taxi squad. Recalled G Cayden Primeau and D Corey Schueneman from Laval. Recalled G Kevin Poulin from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Keith Kinkaid from Hartford (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned Cs Jackson Cates and Gerry Mayhew from Lehigh Valley to the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned Ds Andrej Sustr and Darren Raddysh from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Pheonix Copley and D Michal Kempny from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned D Lucas Johansen, Alex Alexeyev and F Brett Leason from Hershey to the taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Designated D Ville Heinola for assignment with the taxi squad.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled D Will Cullen from Worcester (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Acquired G Peyton Jones.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed C Josh Dickinson, LW Max Humitz and D Gordi Myer to player try-out contracts (PTO).

HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled G Ryan Bednard and D Macoy Erkamps from South Carolina (ECHL). Recalled C Will Graber from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled G Tom Aubrun and LW Riley McKay from Indy (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed D Jason Garrison to a player try-out contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Loaned F Brent Gates to San Diego (AHL).

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed D Ryan Orgel to a standard player contract.

