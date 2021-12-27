Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Minor League Baseball Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Wes Albert and C Nick Cicci to minor league contracts.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Harry Fullerton to a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Chaundee Brown Jr. to a 10-day contract.

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Langston Galloway to a 10-day contract.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Keifer Sykes to a rest of season contract.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F Xavier Sneed to a 10-day contract.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Hassani Gravett and F Admiral Schofield to 20-day contracts.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Emanuel Terry to a 10-day contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Jordan Goodwin to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated OL Rodney Hudson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Re-signed DL Matt Dickerson to the practice squad. Placed OLB Markus Golden and G Sean Harlow on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed CB Bashaud Breeland.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed LBs Brandon Copeland, Dorian Etheridge, WR Tajae Sharpe, DT Tyeler Davison and OLB James Vaughters on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated CB Jimmy Smith, OLB Pernell McPhee and OL Jaylon Moore from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Tony Jefferson on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released OL Adrian Ealy from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed OL Ike Boettger on injured reserve. Signed OT Bobby Hart to the active roster. Released DE Breeland Speaks from the practice squad. Placed CB Cam Lewis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DEs Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes, LB Shaq Thompson, DTs Daviyon Nix, Phil Hoskins, WR Brandon Zylstra and DB Matt Paradis on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated QB Matt Barkley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived K Alex Kessman from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated WR Allen Robinson, CB Jaylon Johnson, S Tashaun Gipson, TE Jesse James and RB Ryan Nall from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed QB Brandon Allen and CB Darious Phillips on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Austin Calitro to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated DE Jadeveon Clowney, DB Nate Meadors, G Drew Forbes, S Ronnie Harrison Jr., CB Troy Hill, RB Kareem Hunt, DT Malik McDowell, T Jedrick Wills Jr. and LB Mack Wilson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Elijah Lee and OT Alex Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed T Isaac Alarcon, OT Aviante Collins, WR Brandon Smith and LB Francis Bernard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DL Mike Purcell and OLB Andre Mintze on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Jonathan Harris on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released C Javon Patterson from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated QB Jared Goff from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Josh Reynolds on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Steven Montez to the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Shane Zylstra on the practice squad injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed G Ben Braden, LBs Tipa Galeai, Ty Summers and WR Amari Todgers on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DL R.J. McIntosh on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed RB David Johnson and LB Neville Hewitt on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Paul Quessenberry on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Jahleel Addae, CB T.J. Carrie, LB Malik Jefferson, RB Marlon Mack and T Braden Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Chris Wilcox on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed RB James Robinson on injured reserve. Placed TEs Dan Arnold, Luke Farrell, Chris Manhertz, DTs Malcolm Brown, DaVon Hamilton, DE/OLBs K’Lavon Chaisson, Lerentee McCray, DL Jihad Ward and OLs Andrew Norwell, Brandon Linder and Jared Hocker on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed LB Jamir Jones and RB Mekhi Sargent off waivers from Los Angeles Rams.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated G Kyle Long and WR Gehrig Dieter from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released P Joseph Charlton from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed CB Casey Hayward, LBs Cory Littleton, Patrick Onwuasor, K.J. Wright, Denzel Perryman, DT Darius Philon, WR Bryan Edwards and QB Marcus Mariota on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted QB Nathan Peterman, and WR Dillon Stoner from the practice squad to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed DB Chris Harris Jr, CB Michael Davis, Ss Nasir Adderley, Alohi Gilman, EDGE Emeke Egbule, OL Senio Kelemete and DL Andrew Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated RB Austin Ekeler, LB Tevaughn Campbell and DL Joe Gaziano from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted Ts Roderick Johnson, Adam Pankey and RB Jordan Scarlett from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed WRs Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns and G Solomon Kindley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed G Olisaemeka Udoh, QB Sean Mannion and OT Rashod Hill on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed OLB Matt Judon and LB Ja’Whaun Bentley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DL Ethan Westbrooks, LB Justin March-Lillard, DT Braxton Hoyett and T Kyle Murphy to the practice squad and promoted them to the active roster. Promoted QB Blake Bortles, WRs Easop Winston Jr., Kawaan Baker, G/C Will Clapp, OL Forrest Lamp, DBs Bryce Thompson, Jordan Miller, LB Chase Hansen and TE Ethan Wolf from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Kwon Alexander and OT Landon Young on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OL Matt Peart on injured reserve. Placed DB Julian Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released C Evan Boehm from the practice squad. Placed DB Ka’dar Hollman on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed LB LaRoy Reynolds, DL Quinnen Williams, TE Tyler Croft and DB Bryce Hall on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DL Freedom Akinmoledum from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed OL Connor McGovern and TE Trevon Wesco on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed DE Derek Barnett, CB Andre Chachere and DE Tarron Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Noah Togiai on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed S Karl Joseph on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Anthony Miller on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed P Mitch Wishnowsky on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Tyrell Adams to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed DE L.J. Collier on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated TE Ryan Izzo from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WR Breshad Perriman from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Mike Evans on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Reassigned Gs Maxime Legace, Hugo Alnefelt and D Sean Day from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated G Rodger Saffold and DB Elijah Molden from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OLB Bud Dupree, CB Caleb Farley, WR Julio Jones, DB Buster Skrine and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OL Cedric Ogbuehi to the practice squad. Released DB Nate Brooks from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated LB Cole Holcomb, C Tyler Larsen and G Brandon Scherff from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Jan Jenik from Tucson (AHL). Designated C Blake Speers, G Josef Korenar, Ds Vladislav Kolychonok, Cam Crotty and LWs Michael Carcone and Bokondji Imama for assignment with taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled G Collin Delia from Rockford (AHL). Designated RW Brett Connolly for assignment with taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Hunter Miska, LW Mikhail Maltsev, G Trent Miner and RW Callahan Burke from Colorado (AHL) to the taxi squad. Returned D Jordan Gross to Colorado.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated Cs Tyler Sikura and josh Cunne for assignment with taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Placed F Roope Hintz and D Esa Lindell on COVID-19 protocol.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned F Riley Barber, Ds Dan Renouf, Luke Witkowski and G Victor Brattstrom from Grand Rapids to the taxi squad.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled G Spencer Knight from Charlotte (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled G Jiri Patera from Fort Wayne (ECHL) to Henderson (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned RW Martin Frk and D Jacob Moverare from Ontario (AHL) to the taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Raessigned LW Brandon, D Gianni Fairbrother, C Cameron Hillis and G Michael McNiven from Laval (AHL) to the taxi squad. Recalled G Cayden Primeau and D Corey Schueneman from Laval. Recalled G Kevin Poulin from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Keith Kinkaid from Hartford (AHL). Recalled F Jake Elmer from Jacksonville (ECHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned Cs Jackson Cates and Gerry Mayhew from Lehigh Valley to the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned Ds Andrej Sustr and Darren Raddysh from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Pheonix Copley and D Michal Kempny from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned D Lucas Johansen, Alex Alexeyev and F Brett Leason from Hershey to the taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Designated D Ville Heinola for assignment with the taxi squad.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled G Tyler Parks.

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled D Will Cullen from Worcester (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Acquired G Peyton Jones.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed C Josh Dickinson, LW Max Humitz and D Gordi Myer to player try-out contracts (PTO).

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Recalled G Francois Brassard and D Zach Bersolla from Jacksonville (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled G Ryan Bednard and D Macoy Erkamps from South Carolina (ECHL). Recalled C Will Graber from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Recalled G Trevin Kozlowski from Iowa (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled G Tom Aubrun and LW Riley McKay from Indy (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed D Jason Garrison to a player try-out contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Placed Fs Michael Turner, Aaron Ryback and D Elijah Vilio on commissioner’s exempt list.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Alex Zion as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Activated F Bailey Conger from the commissioner’s exempt list. Loaned G Samuel Harvey to San Jose (AHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Claimed F Mike Gornall from Reading. Placed F Anthony Rinaldi on commissioner’s exempt list.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed F Conor Landrigan. Activated Gs Jake Kupsky and Colton Point from the commissioner’s exempt list. Loaned F Colby McAuley to Hershey (AHL).

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed G Corbin Kaczperski. Activated F Bryce Misley from the commissioner’s exempt list. Placed F Jake Smith on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Loaned F Brent Gates to San Diego (AHL).

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed G Justin Kapelmaster and F Nick Ford. Activated D Austin McEneny from the commissioner’s exempt list. Loaned F Vladislav Michalchuk to Hershey (AHL). Loaned D Brandon Fortunato to Hartford (AHL).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed F Connor Fries.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated Ds Brycen Martin, Nate Kallen, J.D. Greenway and F Alex Kile from injured reserve. Activated D Marc-Olivier Duquette and Fs Keltri Jeri-Leon and Pascal Laberge from the commissioner’s exempt list. Placed Fs Nick Master and Cameron Askew on the commissioner’s exempt list. Suspended Fs Westin Michaud and Maxime St-Cyr.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Kai Edmonds. Activated G Brad Barone from the commissioner’s exempt list.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Zach Court from reserve. Placed D Chase Harrison on injured reserve.

READING ROYALS — Signed D Garret Cockerill and place on injured reserve. Activated D Jared Brandt and Anthony Gagnon from reserve. Placed F Ryan Roth and D David Drake on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed D Ryan Lowney. Loaned F Marcus Vela to Hershey (AHL).

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed Ds Mathieu Brisebois, Philippe Charbonneau, Gabriel Verpaelst and Fs Nicolas Lariviere and Andre Bouvet-Morrissette. Placed Ds Hayden Shaw and Darick Louis-Jean on reserve. Placed G Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo on the commissioner’s exempt list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed D Ryan Orgel to a standard player contract. Acquired G Justin Duncan as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Activated F Gehrett Sargis from injured reserve. Placed F Quinn Ryan on reserve.

WICHITA NAILERS — Activated D Garrett Schmitz from injured reserve. Loaned F Jay Dickman to Stockton (AHL).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Brennan Feasey.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.