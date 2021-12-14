Monmouth (NJ) 69, Yale 60

MONMOUTH (NJ) (9-2)

Miller 6-13 4-4 16, Rutty 2-3 8-9 12, McClary 3-6 0-0 6, Papas 3-13 0-1 8, Reynolds 2-11 9-10 15, Chaput 1-2 6-6 8, Ruth 0-0 2-3 2, Foster 0-4 0-0 0, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Vuga 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-53 29-33 69.

YALE (6-7)

Kelly 0-1 0-0 0, Cotton 1-8 0-0 2, Dike 4-7 0-0 10, Gabbidon 5-8 1-2 14, Swain 5-17 6-6 17, Mahoney 2-4 2-2 8, Knowling 3-3 1-1 7, Basa-Ama 1-2 0-2 2, Mbeng 0-2 0-0 0, Feinberg 0-0 0-0 0, Kolaja 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 10-13 60.

Halftime_Monmouth (NJ) 41-25. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 4-17 (Reynolds 2-5, Papas 2-9, McClary 0-1, Miller 0-2), Yale 8-31 (Gabbidon 3-6, Mahoney 2-4, Dike 2-5, Swain 1-9, Basa-Ama 0-1, Kelly 0-1, Mbeng 0-1, Cotton 0-4). Fouled Out_McClary, Dike. Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 37 (Miller 9), Yale 24 (Basa-Ama 5). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 12 (Papas 4), Yale 10 (Swain, Basa-Ama 2). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 19, Yale 27. A_892 (2,532).

