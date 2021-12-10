Montana 104, Yellowstone Christian College 43

YELLOWSTONE CHRISTIAN COLLEGE (0-1)
Beeke 1-8 0-0 2, Venman 0-1 0-0 0, Merida 5-19 0-0 12, Session 5-15 2-3 12, Boone 3-11 1-2 7, White 3-6 2-2 8, Harris 0-2 2-3 2. Totals 17-62 7-10 43.
MONTANA (7-4)
Anderson 2-4 0-0 4, Bannan 2-7 2-2 6, Beasley 6-8 0-0 15, Martin 0-7 0-0 0, Parker 5-7 0-0 10, Owens 5-8 3-3 16, Brown 5-11 0-0 13, Vazquez 3-3 0-0 7, Blakney 7-10 0-0 14, Carter-Hollinger 5-6 0-0 11, Wetzel 1-3 0-0 3, Lawrence 2-2 1-4 5. Totals 43-76 6-9 104.
Halftime_Montana 59-24. 3-Point Goals_Yellowstone Christian College 2-15 (Merida 2-6, Beeke 0-1, Harris 0-1, White 0-2, Session 0-5), Montana 12-31 (Beasley 3-5, Brown 3-6, Owens 3-6, Vazquez 1-1, Carter-Hollinger 1-2, Wetzel 1-2, Bannan 0-1, Parker 0-1, Martin 0-7). Rebounds_Yellowstone Christian College 26 (Beeke, Boone 6), Montana 48 (Parker 11). Assists_Yellowstone Christian College 2 (Session, White 1), Montana 29 (Parker 14). Total Fouls_Yellowstone Christian College 5, Montana 11. A_1,144 (7,321).
