Montana 78, Idaho St. 54

IDAHO ST. (2-10)

Carr 1-4 1-2 3, B.Parker 5-8 3-6 15, Porter 5-8 3-3 13, Cool 4-9 5-6 13, Smellie 1-2 2-2 4, Taylor 0-6 0-0 0, Visentin 1-4 0-0 2, Burgin 0-1 0-0 0, Sorensen 1-5 2-2 4, Buzangu 0-0 0-0 0, Karstetter 0-0 0-0 0, Tamba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 16-21 54.

MONTANA (9-5)

Anderson 3-3 6-6 12, Bannan 8-12 1-5 19, Carter-Hollinger 1-2 0-0 2, Beasley 4-9 0-0 11, Whitney 4-11 3-4 11, C.Parker 2-5 0-0 4, Owens 3-9 3-4 10, Martin 1-3 3-3 6, Vazquez 1-3 0-0 3, Wetzel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 16-22 78.

Halftime_Montana 41-29. 3-Point Goals_Idaho St. 2-13 (B.Parker 2-3, Porter 0-2, Carr 0-3, Taylor 0-5), Montana 8-25 (Beasley 3-7, Bannan 2-4, Vazquez 1-2, Martin 1-3, Owens 1-5, Carter-Hollinger 0-1, Whitney 0-1, C.Parker 0-2). Fouled Out_B.Parker, Anderson, Carter-Hollinger. Rebounds_Idaho St. 32 (Porter 11), Montana 26 (Bannan 10). Assists_Idaho St. 6 (B.Parker 2), Montana 16 (Whitney, C.Parker 4). Total Fouls_Idaho St. 19, Montana 23. A_3,233 (7,321).

