Montana looks to extend streak vs Idaho State

Idaho State (2-9, 0-2) vs. Montana (8-5, 1-1)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its 17th straight win in the head-to-head series over Idaho State. In its last 16 wins against the Bengals, Montana has won by an average of 11 points. Idaho State’s last win in the series came on Dec. 31, 2009, a 67-65 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Montana’s Josh Bannan has averaged 11.7 points and 7.6 rebounds while Cameron Parker has put up 8.2 points, four rebounds and 6.6 assists. For the Bengals, Tarik Cool has averaged 10.8 points while Austin Smellie has put up 7.8 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: C. Parker has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Montana field goals over the last three games. C. Parker has accounted for nine field goals and 42 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Idaho State is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 70.

PERFECT WHEN: Montana is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.3 percent or less. The Grizzlies are 1-5 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Montana offense has turned the ball over on just 14.4 percent of its possessions, the 13th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 22.2 percent of all Idaho State possessions have resulted in a turnover.

