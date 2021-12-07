Trending:
Montana St. 68, N. Dakota St. 49

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 11:19 pm
N. DAKOTA ST. (5-3)

Kreuser 1-6 3-6 5, Nelson 3-3 3-3 9, Cook 5-9 5-7 17, Eady 2-7 0-0 4, Griesel 1-5 2-2 4, Morgan 1-7 2-4 4, Guy 1-2 0-0 3, Harden-Hayes 0-2 1-2 1, Skunberg 0-2 0-0 0, Kallman 0-0 0-0 0, McKinney 1-2 0-0 2, Haman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-45 16-24 49.

MONTANA ST. (5-4)

Belo 5-9 2-2 12, Mohamed 0-4 1-4 1, Adamu 5-11 3-4 14, Bishop 4-12 1-1 9, Patterson 4-7 2-2 14, Battle 7-9 0-0 16, Osobor 1-6 0-0 2, Tynes 0-0 0-0 0, Lecholat 0-0 0-0 0, Gazelas 0-1 0-0 0, McMahon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 9-13 68.

Halftime_Montana St. 36-24. 3-Point Goals_N. Dakota St. 3-12 (Cook 2-4, Guy 1-1, Eady 0-1, Griesel 0-1, Harden-Hayes 0-1, Morgan 0-1, Skunberg 0-1, Kreuser 0-2), Montana St. 7-18 (Patterson 4-7, Battle 2-2, Adamu 1-3, Mohamed 0-1, Bishop 0-5). Fouled Out_Osobor. Rebounds_N. Dakota St. 26 (Eady 8), Montana St. 34 (Mohamed 13). Assists_N. Dakota St. 6 (Nelson 2), Montana St. 16 (Mohamed, Bishop 5). Total Fouls_N. Dakota St. 16, Montana St. 17. A_2,669 (8,455).

