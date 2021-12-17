Montana visits Santa Clara

Montana (8-4) vs. Santa Clara (7-5)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana plays Santa Clara in a non-conference matchup. Montana easily beat American Indian College by 69 at home on Monday, while Santa Clara fell to Boise State on the road on Tuesday, 72-60.

SENIOR STUDS: Santa Clara’s Keshawn Justice, PJ Pipes and Josip Vrankic have combined to score 40 percent of all Broncos points this season, although their output has slipped to 29 percent over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Cameron Parker has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Montana field goals over the last three games. Parker has accounted for 10 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Grizzlies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Broncos. Santa Clara has an assist on 40 of 80 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three outings while Montana has assists on 79 of 109 field goals (72.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Montana offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 14th-best rate in the nation. The Santa Clara defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 280th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

