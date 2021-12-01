Morehead St. 59, Georgia Southern 51

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (4-3)
Savrasov 4-10 0-0 8, Cobbs 1-5 0-0 2, McCadden 7-13 2-2 17, Bryant 0-4 0-0 0, Juozapaitis 3-6 0-0 9, Toyambi 4-5 0-0 8, Weatherford 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 3-4 0-0 7, Curry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 2-2 51.
MOREHEAD ST. (5-3)
Broome 7-11 1-5 15, Cooper 3-7 1-5 9, Hollowell 3-12 0-0 8, Potter 6-13 0-0 16, Wolfe 0-1 2-2 2, Sebree 1-5 0-0 2, Bryan 2-2 0-0 4, Hall 1-2 0-0 3, Thelwell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 4-12 59.
Halftime_Morehead St. 27-24. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Southern 5-18 (Juozapaitis 3-6, Brown 1-2, McCadden 1-3, Weatherford 0-1, Bryant 0-2, Cobbs 0-2, Savrasov 0-2), Morehead St. 9-30 (Potter 4-9, Cooper 2-5, Hollowell 2-10, Hall 1-2, Broome 0-1, Sebree 0-1, Thelwell 0-1, Wolfe 0-1). Fouled Out_Bryant. Rebounds_Georgia Southern 26 (Toyambi 7), Morehead St. 37 (Broome, Potter 11). Assists_Georgia Southern 10 (Cobbs, McCadden 4), Morehead St. 17 (Cooper 10). Total Fouls_Georgia Southern 18, Morehead St. 11. A_1,555 (6,500).
