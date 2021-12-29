Morehead St. 63, E. Illinois 50

E. ILLINOIS (2-12)

Friday 3-7 0-0 6, Rufino Bolis 1-4 0-2 2, Abraham 3-6 0-0 8, Charles 2-7 0-0 5, Clements 3-7 1-3 7, Lane 7-13 2-5 20, Hamlin 1-4 0-0 2, Schnyders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 3-10 50.

MOREHEAD ST. (9-5)

Broome 9-17 3-4 21, Cooper 2-6 3-4 7, Hollowell 5-10 2-3 16, Potter 1-3 1-2 3, Wolfe 3-4 2-2 9, Hall 2-5 0-0 5, Sebree 0-1 0-0 0, Thelwell 0-0 0-0 0, Bryan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-48 11-15 63.

Halftime_E. Illinois 26-23. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 7-14 (Lane 4-5, Abraham 2-4, Charles 1-3, Clements 0-2), Morehead St. 6-17 (Hollowell 4-8, Wolfe 1-2, Hall 1-4, Cooper 0-1, Potter 0-2). Fouled Out_Hamlin. Rebounds_E. Illinois 23 (Rufino Bolis 7), Morehead St. 29 (Broome 10). Assists_E. Illinois 11 (Rufino Bolis, Abraham, Charles, Clements, Lane 2), Morehead St. 15 (Cooper 7). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 14, Morehead St. 11. A_1,466 (6,500).

