Morehead St. 71, Presbyterian 66

PRESBYTERIAN (6-3)
Hill 7-14 0-0 14, Harrison 5-15 0-0 13, Reddish 5-10 1-4 12, Younger 3-7 0-0 9, Stewart 4-9 2-2 12, Thrash 1-3 0-0 3, McCormack 1-3 0-0 3, Graham 0-3 0-0 0, Ard 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 3-6 66.
MOREHEAD ST. (5-3)
Broome 4-8 9-11 17, Cooper 2-3 6-7 11, Hollowell 2-5 2-2 8, Potter 3-7 1-2 9, Wolfe 2-4 0-0 6, Sebree 5-7 0-0 13, Hall 1-4 2-4 5, Bryan 1-1 0-0 2, Thelwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-39 20-26 71.
Halftime_Morehead St. 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 11-26 (Younger 3-5, Harrison 3-8, Stewart 2-3, McCormack 1-1, Reddish 1-2, Thrash 1-2, Ard 0-1, Hill 0-1, Graham 0-3), Morehead St. 11-22 (Sebree 3-4, Wolfe 2-2, Hollowell 2-5, Potter 2-6, Cooper 1-2, Hall 1-3). Fouled Out_Stewart. Rebounds_Presbyterian 25 (Stewart 8), Morehead St. 31 (Broome 8). Assists_Presbyterian 16 (Harrison 6), Morehead St. 18 (Cooper 12). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 21, Morehead St. 13. A_1,614 (6,500).
