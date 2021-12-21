Morehead St. 80, IUPUI 52

MOREHEAD ST. (8-5)

Broome 5-8 3-5 13, Cooper 0-3 0-0 0, Hollowell 5-9 3-3 17, Potter 1-6 4-4 6, Wolfe 3-6 2-2 9, Hall 5-8 1-2 15, Sebree 2-2 0-0 4, Thelwell 2-3 0-0 6, Bryan 1-2 4-4 6, Claude 1-3 2-2 4, Redding 0-0 0-0 0, May 0-1 0-3 0. Totals 25-51 19-25 80.

IUPUI (1-10)

Isitua 1-4 0-0 2, Maxwell 1-7 0-0 3, McClure 0-0 2-2 2, Seay 8-12 1-1 17, Stanton 1-10 2-2 4, LaStrap 5-11 1-1 11, Carrasco 0-3 2-4 2, Pandev 3-3 3-6 11. Totals 19-50 11-16 52.

Halftime_Morehead St. 42-23. 3-Point Goals_Morehead St. 11-26 (Hall 4-5, Hollowell 4-7, Thelwell 2-3, Wolfe 1-3, Broome 0-1, Cooper 0-1, May 0-1, Potter 0-5), IUPUI 3-16 (Pandev 2-2, Maxwell 1-6, Seay 0-3, Stanton 0-5). Rebounds_Morehead St. 34 (Broome 11), IUPUI 25 (Carrasco 5). Assists_Morehead St. 14 (Hollowell, Hall 3), IUPUI 5 (LaStrap 3). Total Fouls_Morehead St. 17, IUPUI 24. A_728 (6,500).

