Mosley carries Missouri State past Oral Roberts 69-60

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 6:38 pm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley had 25 points as Missouri State defeated Oral Roberts 69-60 on Saturday.

Ja’Monta Black had 16 points for the Bears (6-4). Gaige Prim added 10 points.

Max Abmas had 19 points for the Golden Eagles (5-5). DeShang Weaver added 15 points. Kareem Thompson had seven points and 12 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

