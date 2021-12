Through Dec. 14, 2021 (x-active)

1. x-Stephen Curry — 2,977

2. Ray Allen — 2,973

3. Reggie Miller — 2,560

4. x-James Harden — 2,509

5. Kyle Korver — 2,450

6. Vince Carter — 2,290

7. Jason Terry — 2,282

8. Jamal Crawford — 2,221

9. Paul Pierce — 2,143

10. x-Damian Lillard — 2,109

<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.