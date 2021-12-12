On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mostafa, Dibba lead Coastal Carolina over Wofford 60-59

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 6:49 pm
< a min read
      

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Essam Mostafa had 24 points and 13 rebounds. Ebrima Dibba made two free throws with one second left and Coastal Carolina edged Wofford 60-59 on Sunday.

Dibba had 12 points and six assists for Coastal Carolina (5-3). Wilfried Likayi added eight rebounds and four blocks.

B.J. Mack hit a 3-pointer that gave Wofford a 59-56 lead with a minute to go, but Mostafa made two free throws at the 39 second mark and Dibba two more with :01 showing on the clock.

Wofford’s Max Klesmit got off a half-court shot that rolled around the rim and out as time expired.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Klesmit had 15 points for the Terriers (7-4). Austin Patterson added 12 points. Isaiah Bigelow had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 NDIA BI - Introduction to IP in...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding