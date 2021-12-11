Trending:
Murdix scores 19 to carry Texas A&M-CC over Omaha 87-73

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 11:37 pm
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Terrion Murdix had 19 points off the bench to carry Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to an 87-73 win over Nebraska Omaha on Saturday night, the Islanders’ eighth consecutive victory.

Trevian Tennyson had 18 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (9-1). Simeon Fryer added 13 points. De’Lazarus Keys had 12 points.

Darrius Hughes had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Mavericks (1-9), whose losing streak reached nine games. Felix Lemetti added 11 points and six rebounds. Akol Arop had 10 points.

Nick Ferrarini, whose 9 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Mavericks, shot only 18 percent for the game (2 of 11).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

