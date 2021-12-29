Murray State looks to extend streak vs Southeast Mo.

Southeast Missouri (5-8, 0-0) vs. Murray State (10-2, 0-0)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Southeast Missouri. In its last eight wins against the Redhawks, Murray State has won by an average of 18 points. Southeast Missouri’s last win in the series came on Feb. 23, 2017, an 82-69 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The electric Tevin Brown is averaging 19.3 points and six rebounds to lead the way for the Racers. KJ Williams is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 16.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Redhawks have been led by Phillip Russell, who is averaging 14.6 points.POTENT PHILLIP: P. Russell has connected on 44.3 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also converted 69.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southeast Missouri is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 5-2 when scoring at least 68.

TWO STREAKS: Southeast Missouri has scored 66.3 points per game and allowed 81.3 over its four-game road losing streak. Murray State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 97.2 points while giving up 68.

DID YOU KNOW: The Murray State offense has scored 83.7 points per game this season, ranking the Racers 12th nationally. The Southeast Missouri defense has allowed 77.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 276th).

