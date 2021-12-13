Mushila, Texas A&M-CC visit Minnesota

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (9-1) vs. Minnesota (8-1)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Isaac Mushila and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will battle Jamison Battle and Minnesota. The junior Mushila is averaging 17.6 points over the last five games. Battle, a sophomore, has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.8 over his last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Simeon Fryer, Myles Smith and De’Lazarus Keys have combined to score 32 percent of all Islanders scoring this season, although the trio’s output has slipped to 23 percent over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAMISON: Battle has connected on 32.9 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 22 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has won its last three road games, scoring 82.3 points, while allowing 69.3 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Islanders have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Golden Gophers. Minnesota has 34 assists on 85 field goals (40 percent) over its past three matchups while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has assists on 50 of 96 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Minnesota has committed a turnover on just 12.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the third-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over only 8.3 times per game this season and just 5.6 times per game over their last five games.

