MVSU hopes to end skid vs USF

Mississippi Valley State (0-10) vs. South Florida (5-7)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State looks to end its 10-game losing streak as it goes up against South Florida. Mississippi Valley State is looking to break its current 10-game losing streak. South Florida lost 77-57 to Wyoming on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Robert Carpenter and Caleb Hunter have led the Delta Devils. Carpenter is averaging 14.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while Hunter is putting up 12.7 points per game. The Bulls have been led by Caleb Murphy and Javon Greene, who have combined to score 23.3 points per contest.CLUTCH CARPENTER: Carpenter has connected on 32.3 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Mississippi Valley State’s Hunter has attempted 83 3-pointers and connected on 24.1 percent of them, and is 5 of 27 over the last three games.

COLD SPELL: Mississippi Valley State has lost its last eight road games, scoring 56.8 points, while allowing 91.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Florida defense has allowed only 59.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bulls 28th among Division I teams. The Mississippi Valley State offense has averaged 61.1 points through 10 games (ranked 271st, nationally).

