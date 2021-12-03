N. Arizona, Idaho State seek first conference win

Northern Arizona (3-5, 0-1) vs. Idaho State (1-6, 0-1)

Reed Gym, Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona takes on Idaho State as both teams look for its first Big Sky win of the season. Northern Arizona fell 67-44 at Weber State in its last outing. Idaho State lost 63-55 loss at home against Portland State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Idaho State’s Tarik Cool has averaged 12 points while Robert Ford III has put up 10.6 points and five rebounds. For the Lumberjacks, Jalen Cone has averaged 14.6 points while Carson Towt has put up 8.3 points and nine rebounds.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Cone has connected on 28.6 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 36 over his last five games. He’s also made 82.9 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Northern Arizona has scored 52.7 points per game and allowed 73.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Lumberjacks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bengals. Idaho State has an assist on 23 of 54 field goals (42.6 percent) across its past three outings while Northern Arizona has assists on 35 of 59 field goals (59.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho State has averaged only 54.4 points per game over its last five games. The Bengals have given up 70.2 points per game over that stretch.

