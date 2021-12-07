N. Colorado 74, South Dakota 69

SOUTH DAKOTA (5-3)
Goodrick 5-10 0-0 10, Kamateros 3-7 0-0 8, Archambault 5-8 2-2 14, Fuller 6-13 0-0 13, Perrott-Hunt 2-9 0-0 5, Oliver 3-7 0-1 6, Hayes 2-2 0-0 4, Anderson 3-4 0-0 6, Zizic 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 30-62 3-5 69.
N. COLORADO (5-5)
Jongkuch 3-5 0-4 6, Hume 3-9 2-4 10, Johnson 7-12 4-5 21, Knecht 1-6 2-2 4, Kountz 7-13 7-8 24, Kuxhausen 1-4 2-2 5, Hughes 1-1 0-1 2, Bloch 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-51 17-26 74.
Halftime_N. Colorado 35-27. 3-Point Goals_South Dakota 6-19 (Archambault 2-3, Kamateros 2-5, Fuller 1-3, Perrott-Hunt 1-4, Oliver 0-1, Goodrick 0-3), N. Colorado 9-25 (Kountz 3-4, Johnson 3-8, Hume 2-8, Kuxhausen 1-3, Knecht 0-2). Rebounds_South Dakota 31 (Goodrick, Archambault 5), N. Colorado 30 (Jongkuch 12). Assists_South Dakota 6 (Archambault 2), N. Colorado 10 (Hume, Johnson 3). Total Fouls_South Dakota 19, N. Colorado 8. A_1,115 (2,734).
