N. Colorado 90, Northern New Mexico 54

NORTHERN NEW MEXICO (0-3)

Weaver 4-8 1-2 9, Thomas 2-11 0-0 5, Harris 3-10 2-4 9, Howard 1-6 0-0 2, Saterfield 7-13 3-6 20, Zambrano 0-1 0-0 0, Keys 1-2 0-1 2, C.Herrera 1-2 0-0 3, Hernandez 1-2 0-0 2, Perez 0-3 0-0 0, Jafari 0-0 0-0 0, Chaloupka 0-0 0-0 0, Guedes 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-60 6-13 54.

N. COLORADO (7-7)

Jongkuch 3-3 2-7 8, Kennedy 4-4 0-0 10, Hume 3-5 2-2 10, Johnson 5-8 2-2 15, Kuxhausen 5-11 0-0 15, Bloch 4-11 0-0 11, Hudgens 3-6 0-0 8, Smoots 3-7 0-0 9, Melvin 2-3 0-0 4, Hughes 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-60 6-11 90.

Halftime_N. Colorado 55-24. 3-Point Goals_Northern New Mexico 6-23 (Saterfield 3-4, C.Herrera 1-2, Harris 1-4, Thomas 1-4, Hernandez 0-1, Keys 0-1, Perez 0-1, Zambrano 0-1, Howard 0-2, Weaver 0-3), N. Colorado 20-43 (Kuxhausen 5-11, Johnson 3-6, Smoots 3-7, Bloch 3-10, Kennedy 2-2, Hudgens 2-3, Hume 2-4). Rebounds_Northern New Mexico 23 (Saterfield 6), N. Colorado 42 (Jongkuch 9). Assists_Northern New Mexico 5 (Harris, Howard 2), N. Colorado 19 (Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Northern New Mexico 15, N. Colorado 14. A_1,293 (2,734).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.