N. Colorado looks for road win vs Southern Utah

Northern Colorado (7-7, 2-0) vs. Southern Utah (9-4, 3-0)

America First Event Center, Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado looks for its sixth straight win over Southern Utah at America First Event Center. Southern Utah’s last win at home against the Bears came on Dec. 29, 2012.

TEAM LEADERS: John Knight III is putting up 15.5 points and 4.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Thunderbirds. Complementing Knight is Maizen Fausett, who is maintaining an average of 11.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by Matt Johnson II, who is averaging 12.7 points.MIGHTY MATT: Johnson has connected on 38.2 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also converted 85 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Southern Utah is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 71.4 percent of its free throws. The Thunderbirds are 4-4 when they shoot below 71.4 percent from the line.

STREAK STATS: Northern Colorado has dropped its last six road games, scoring 67.3 points and allowing 80.3 points during those contests. Southern Utah has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 85.4 points while giving up 60.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Utah is ranked first among Big Sky teams with an average of 78.2 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.