N. Dakota St. 68, CS Northridge 54

CS NORTHRIDGE (3-6)
Eyisi 8-14 3-6 19, Hardy 2-9 0-0 4, James 1-4 1-2 3, Wright 6-18 2-2 17, Harrick 0-6 0-0 0, Beane 1-6 2-2 4, Rains 1-1 0-0 3, Okereke 2-4 0-0 4, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 8-12 54.
N. DAKOTA ST. (6-4)
Kreuser 8-19 0-0 18, Nelson 8-12 2-3 18, Cook 2-8 4-4 8, Eady 4-9 1-1 9, Griesel 1-4 0-1 2, Guy 1-1 0-0 3, Skunberg 2-3 0-0 5, Kallman 1-2 0-0 3, Morgan 0-2 2-2 2, McKinney 0-0 0-0 0, Haman 0-0 0-0 0, Rada 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 9-11 68.
Halftime_N. Dakota St. 32-25. 3-Point Goals_CS Northridge 4-19 (Wright 3-10, Rains 1-1, James 0-1, Hardy 0-2, Harrick 0-5), N. Dakota St. 5-18 (Kreuser 2-5, Guy 1-1, Skunberg 1-1, Kallman 1-2, Morgan 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Eady 0-2, Griesel 0-2, Cook 0-3). Rebounds_CS Northridge 28 (Eyisi 7), N. Dakota St. 47 (Kreuser 14). Assists_CS Northridge 6 (Hardy 3), N. Dakota St. 14 (Griesel 4). Total Fouls_CS Northridge 12, N. Dakota St. 11. A_1,403 (5,700).
