N. Dakota St. 73, Pacific 61

N. DAKOTA ST. (8-4)

Kreuser 8-13 6-8 24, Nelson 3-10 2-4 9, Cook 4-7 0-0 10, Eady 6-13 0-0 14, Griesel 1-8 0-0 2, Skunberg 2-5 0-0 5, Guy 2-3 0-0 6, Streit 0-0 0-0 0, Kallman 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 27-60 8-12 73.

PACIFIC (5-7)

Anderson 3-9 5-7 11, Bell 1-5 0-0 2, Blake 5-11 4-5 14, Crockrell 2-5 0-0 4, Outlaw 4-9 0-0 9, Avdalovic 2-7 4-4 9, Byers 1-2 2-5 4, Freeman 1-6 0-1 2, Wilson-Rouse 2-4 0-0 6, Bailey 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Oliveira 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 15-22 61.

Halftime_N. Dakota St. 34-24. 3-Point Goals_N. Dakota St. 11-28 (Guy 2-3, Cook 2-5, Eady 2-5, Kreuser 2-6, Kallman 1-1, Nelson 1-3, Skunberg 1-3, Griesel 0-2), Pacific 4-18 (Wilson-Rouse 2-2, Outlaw 1-3, Avdalovic 1-4, Bell 0-1, Brown 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Bailey 0-2, Blake 0-3). Rebounds_N. Dakota St. 39 (Kreuser 10), Pacific 34 (Blake 9). Assists_N. Dakota St. 16 (Eady, Griesel 4), Pacific 4 (Blake, Byers 2). Total Fouls_N. Dakota St. 18, Pacific 13. A_925 (6,150).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.