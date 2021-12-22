N. Dakota St. 86, North Dakota 76

NORTH DAKOTA (4-10)

Danielson 2-5 0-0 5, Tsartsidze 7-12 4-4 18, Bruns 9-18 3-5 27, Igbanugo 4-12 3-4 11, Panoam 1-4 0-0 2, Norman 5-9 0-0 13, Grant 0-2 0-0 0, Matthews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 10-13 76.

N. DAKOTA ST. (9-4)

Kreuser 0-1 6-8 6, Nelson 11-19 0-1 24, Cook 1-4 2-2 5, Eady 7-15 3-3 18, Griesel 5-9 2-6 14, Skunberg 6-9 0-0 14, Harden-Hayes 0-3 0-0 0, Streit 2-2 1-1 5, Guy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 14-21 86.

Halftime_N. Dakota St. 45-39. 3-Point Goals_North Dakota 10-27 (Bruns 6-10, Norman 3-7, Danielson 1-3, Grant 0-1, Panoam 0-2, Igbanugo 0-4), N. Dakota St. 8-19 (Nelson 2-3, Griesel 2-4, Skunberg 2-4, Eady 1-2, Cook 1-3, Guy 0-1, Harden-Hayes 0-2). Rebounds_North Dakota 31 (Bruns 11), N. Dakota St. 35 (Griesel 8). Assists_North Dakota 10 (Panoam 3), N. Dakota St. 11 (Eady 4). Total Fouls_North Dakota 19, N. Dakota St. 15. A_3,510 (5,700).

