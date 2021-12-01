N. Illinois 55, E. Illinois 45

E. ILLINOIS (1-7)
Friday 1-3 0-0 2, Rufino Bolis 1-3 0-2 2, Abraham 1-9 0-0 3, Charles 5-12 0-0 15, Clements 1-10 1-3 3, Hamlin 3-6 6-6 12, Bizimana 2-4 0-0 4, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Luers 0-0 0-0 0, Schnyders 0-0 0-0 0, Lane 1-1 1-1 4. Totals 15-50 8-12 45.
N. ILLINOIS (2-5)
Kueth 1-2 2-2 4, Makuoi 2-3 0-2 4, Hankerson 5-11 1-2 15, Thornton 1-7 2-2 4, Williams 11-20 1-1 24, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Crump 0-1 0-0 0, Okanu 1-2 2-2 4, Kon 0-0 0-0 0, Manuel 0-3 0-0 0, Osten 0-0 0-0 0, Myrick 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 8-11 55.
Halftime_N. Illinois 29-23. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 7-28 (Charles 5-10, Lane 1-1, Abraham 1-7, Robinson 0-1, Rufino Bolis 0-1, Bizimana 0-2, Clements 0-6), N. Illinois 5-16 (Hankerson 4-7, Williams 1-4, Crump 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Kueth 0-1, Manuel 0-1, Thornton 0-1). Rebounds_E. Illinois 24 (Bizimana 7), N. Illinois 33 (Okanu 7). Assists_E. Illinois 11 (Clements 4), N. Illinois 9 (Thornton 4). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 15, N. Illinois 18. A_1,153 (10,000).
